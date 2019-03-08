A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

Police have closed an exit of the A12 northbound towards Washbrook and Copdock as fire crews tackle a vehicle on fire in the road.

Three fire engines, including one from Colchester, are currently fighting the blaze in the vehicle on junction 32B near Capel St Mary.

Suffolk police have been called to the scene to assist in blocking the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on a slip road on the A12 in the direction of London Road.

“Three appliances are currently in attendance, one from Ipswich East, one from Hadleigh and one from over the border in Essex.”

They added that there is not currently an ambulance on scene, although it is unknown if the driver or passengers of the vehicle have suffered any injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the northbound lanes of the A12 towards Ipswich and Felixstowe are not affected.