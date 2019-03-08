Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

A12 slip road closed following vehicle fire

PUBLISHED: 14:56 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 22 April 2019

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Units from Suffolk police have been called to assist fire crews as they tackle the blaze in a car on the A12 near Capel St Mary. Pictures: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Archant

Police have closed an exit of the A12 northbound towards Washbrook and Copdock as fire crews tackle a vehicle on fire in the road.

Three fire engines, including one from Colchester, are currently fighting the blaze in the vehicle on junction 32B near Capel St Mary.

Suffolk police have been called to the scene to assist in blocking the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on a slip road on the A12 in the direction of London Road.

“Three appliances are currently in attendance, one from Ipswich East, one from Hadleigh and one from over the border in Essex.”

They added that there is not currently an ambulance on scene, although it is unknown if the driver or passengers of the vehicle have suffered any injuries.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the northbound lanes of the A12 towards Ipswich and Felixstowe are not affected.

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Woman, 65, failed to declare £86k savings while claiming benefits

Elizabeth Carroll failed to notify the DWP of a change of circumstances Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Families living in caravans and B&Bs for months after huge homeless rise

Kylie Goodyear with her daughter Emmie, son Leo and partner Lawrence Gilbert outside the Kingsley House Hotel, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘If you’re just ‘nearly there’ then you are better off being a mile away’ – Lambert previews Easter Monday clash with Swansea

Will Keane could return to the starting line-up having made his injury comeback as a second half sub at Preston. Photo: Pagepix

Fuller Flavour: Is Lambert really the right man for Town? Here’s what I think...

Flynn Downes leaves the pitch after the defeat at Preston. Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk and Essex set for another bank holiday scorcher

Suffolk and Essex could reach up to 24C on bank holiday Monday, WeatherQuest forecasters say. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three grandsons in one go - at least the gingerbread men died smiling

George and Wil's gingerbread men - possibly the victims of a terrible, terrible crime. Picture: LJM

Bury bakery celebrates 150th anniversary

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill handing out awards at Crawford's CE Primary School in Haughley. Pictures: KIERON PALMER

How Suffolk taxpayers’ cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The La Doria warehouse under construction in Sproughton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy road closed near Stonham Aspal after motorcycle crash

A section of the A1120 between Stonham Aspal and Pettaugh. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists