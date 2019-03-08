E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man caught watching TV while driving on A12

PUBLISHED: 15:09 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 06 November 2019

Srinivas Chakakula was caught driving down the A12 with his phone propped up to watch TV on the speedometer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A Colchester man was caught watching TV on his phone - which was propped up on the dashboard - while driving on the A12, a court heard.

Srinivas Chavakula, of Ipswich Road, was stopped by an officer because of concerns he was driving carelessly on Monday, September 2.

Police pulled over the 47-year-old's car on the northbound carriageway of the A12 at Kelvedon.

When they stopped the car officers discovered he had been watching TV on his mobile phone, which was propped up on the speedometer.

Chavakula later appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court and admitted careless driving.

Investigating officer PC Mike Jelley said: "The actions of this driver were irresponsible and not only put himself in danger, but other road users too.

"His disregard for road safety was unacceptable and could have resulted in a much more serious outcome.

"Thankfully we were able stop him before he seriously hurt himself or someone else."

Chavakula was ordered to pay £633 in a fine and £180 in costs and a victim surcharge.

He also received five points on his driving license.

