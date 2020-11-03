A12 stretch set to be resurfaced for first time since 1960s

A stretch of the A12 between Colemans and Kelvedon is set to be resurfaced for the first time since the 1960s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A busy stretch of the A12 first laid in the 1960s is set to be resurfaced as part of a £4million Highways England scheme.

Work to improve the surface from junctions 22 for Colemans and 24 Kelvedon Bypass is set to begin on Friday, November 6.

The works come as part of a multi-million pound scheme to help revitalise roads nationwide – which also entails repairing potholes, replacing kerbs, clearing drains and installing new road markings and studs.

Bosses at Highways England said the road is in need of a “vital upgrade”, which will improve safety, boost ride quality and reduce noise.

Karl Brooks, programme delivery manager at Highways England, said: “Up to 80,000 drivers use this stretch of the A12 every day for work journeys and home deliveries, visits to friends and family, holidays, and the movement of the goods and services.

“The surface of this road was laid in the 1960s, and despite serving us well it’s coming towards the end of its life and needs a vital upgrade. Our work will make this stretch of the A12 smoother and safer, ensuring it is fit for the future.”

The road closure will run for seven consecutive weekends, with the road set to be closed in both directions between junctions 19 for Chelmsford and 25 for Marks Tey.

The northbound carriageway will close from 8pm Friday until 6am Monday, November 9 – with the following two weekend closures set to run from Friday until Sunday. The final closure, on Friday, November 27, will run for the same hours until Monday, November 30.

On the southbound carriageway, closures will begin on Friday, December 4 and run until 6am until Monday, December 7. The following two weekends will see the road closed during the same hours.

A Highways England spokesman said working through the weekend, rather than on weekdays, will help see the number of closures required halved.

During northbound closures, motorists will be diverted off the A12 at junction 19 onto the A130, before re-joining via the A120 at junction 25. Traffic will follow the same diversion route for the southbound closures.

The spokesman added there is likely to be some noise and light disturbance, although they will be kept at a minimum.