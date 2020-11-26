A12 set to close again tonight as resurfacing works continue

A stretch of the A12 is set to close again as Highways England carries out resurfacing works Picture: GREGG BROWN

A stretch of the A12 southbound at Kelvedon is set to close again tonight as vital resurfacing works on the carriageway continue.

Works to replace the around 50-year-old concrete surface began earlier this month, with both the southbound and northbound carriageways being resurfaced between Witham and Kelvedon.

The latest set of closures – hoped to be the last – will begin from 6pm tonight.

As a result, the southbound carriageway will be closed from 8pm until Tuesday, December 1 at 6am.

Works had originally only taken place at weekends, although Highways England has decided to change its approach due to reduced traffic as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

Originally, the works would have run until December 20.

Commuters have however, continued to complain about traffic issues on weekday mornings.

A Highways England statement read: “We aim to complete the work earlier to avoid disruption in December when we expect lockdown to have finished, supporting people with Christmas shopping and other journeys, and to help fuel the economy.”