Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles
PUBLISHED: 19:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 20 August 2020
Archant
A man has died after a crash on the A12 at Marks Tey involving up to four vehicles and a pedestrian.
Essex Police were called to the A12 at Marks Tey today (Thursday, August 20) to reports of a collision and closed the road from junction 25 to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green.
You may also want to watch:
It is believed at this time there were up to four vehicles involved and the man fell from a bridge ahead of the crash.
The road was reopened by 6.45pm and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Essex Police quoting incident 593.
MORE: A12 reopened after serious crash
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.