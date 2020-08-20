E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

PUBLISHED: 19:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 19:31 20 August 2020

A man is dead after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles.. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has died after a crash on the A12 at Marks Tey involving up to four vehicles and a pedestrian.

Essex Police were called to the A12 at Marks Tey today (Thursday, August 20) to reports of a collision and closed the road from junction 25 to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green.

It is believed at this time there were up to four vehicles involved and the man fell from a bridge ahead of the crash.

The road was reopened by 6.45pm and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Essex Police quoting incident 593.

