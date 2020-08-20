Man dies after A12 crash involving four vehicles

A man is dead after a crash on the A12 involving up to four vehicles.. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

A man has died after a crash on the A12 at Marks Tey involving up to four vehicles and a pedestrian.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police were called to the A12 at Marks Tey today (Thursday, August 20) to reports of a collision and closed the road from junction 25 to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green.

You may also want to watch:

It is believed at this time there were up to four vehicles involved and the man fell from a bridge ahead of the crash.

The road was reopened by 6.45pm and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Essex Police quoting incident 593.

MORE: A12 reopened after serious crash