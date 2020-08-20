E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 to be closed ‘for some time’ after serious crash, police warn

PUBLISHED: 15:19 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 20 August 2020

The A12 has been shut in both directions after a serious crash at Marks Tey. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 near Marks Tey has been closed in both directions after a serious collision, with police warning it is likely to remain shut for some time.

The crash happened at 1.40pm today (Thursday, August 20) on the northbound carriageway of the A12.

The road has been shut in both directions, from junction 25 at Marks Tey to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green, while police investigate.

A southbound diversion has been put in place at junction 25 but traffic has built up heavily in the surrounding area.

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured in the collision or how many vehicles were involved.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road is likely to be shut for some time, please avoid the area.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Essex Police, quoting incident 593.

