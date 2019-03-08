Traffic slow after A12 lorry crash

Traffic is building near the scene of an A12 crash south of Colchester towards London Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic is slow on the A12 following a crash between a lorry and a car which saw one lane blocked.

The crash happened earlier this morning, May 31, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 25 (Stanway) and 26 (Marks Tey/A120).

Two lanes were initially blocked, reduced to one later in the morning.

Essex Travel News has since confirmed the scene of the crash has been cleared, but warned traffic is slow on approach.

It could cause delays for commuters making their way towards London and Chelmsford.

Essex Travel News tweeted: "CLEARED - A12 Londonbound - accident blocking one lane between J26 (Stanway) and J25 (Marks Tey/A120) - traffic slow on approach."

Elsewhere, earlier disruption on the A120 has ended after overnight roadworks closed the road between Horsley Cross and Hare Green near the A133.

Highways England warned of minor congestion in the area, advising drivers to plan ahead if travelling in the area.