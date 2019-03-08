Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Updated

Traffic slow after A12 lorry crash

PUBLISHED: 07:04 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 31 May 2019

Traffic is building near the scene of an A12 crash south of Colchester towards London Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic is building near the scene of an A12 crash south of Colchester towards London Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic is slow on the A12 following a crash between a lorry and a car which saw one lane blocked.

The crash happened earlier this morning, May 31, on the southbound carriageway between junctions 25 (Stanway) and 26 (Marks Tey/A120).

Two lanes were initially blocked, reduced to one later in the morning.

Essex Travel News has since confirmed the scene of the crash has been cleared, but warned traffic is slow on approach.

It could cause delays for commuters making their way towards London and Chelmsford.

Essex Travel News tweeted: "CLEARED - A12 Londonbound - accident blocking one lane between J26 (Stanway) and J25 (Marks Tey/A120) - traffic slow on approach."

Elsewhere, earlier disruption on the A120 has ended after overnight roadworks closed the road between Horsley Cross and Hare Green near the A133.

Highways England warned of minor congestion in the area, advising drivers to plan ahead if travelling in the area.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic slow after A12 lorry crash

Traffic is building near the scene of an A12 crash south of Colchester towards London Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Views to die for’ - Council backs fight to quash changes to £15m development

The Chandlery was intended as a two-storey restaurant but permission has been granted to divide it into smaller units Picture: CHRIS MOODY

Extinction Rebellion protestors create buzz at food festival

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘die-in’ at a food and drink festival. Picture: Andrew Florides

Obituary: How raven-haired Joyce Hornsby found love over the teacups

Joyce on holiday with daughter Anne and granddaughter Corinna Hornsby-Walsh, 28. Joyce also had great-grandchildren Georgia and Thomas Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION

From Paris to Woodbridge – graduate launches Suffolk luxury fashion brand

Paddy Bishopp, Ellie-Grace Frost, Jonathan Agar, Alexandra Nelson, and Toby Durrant.Photo: Shout About Suffolk.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists