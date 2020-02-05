E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Delays as section of A12 closed for tree branch cutting

PUBLISHED: 12:32 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 05 February 2020

The tree cutting is causing delays on the A12. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

The tree cutting is causing delays on the A12. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

Drivers along the key A12 route along the Suffolk coast are finding themselves stuck in traffic jams after workers shut off part of the road to chop back tree branches.

The delays are opposite the farm cafe + shop on the A12 at Marlesford. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARYThe delays are opposite the farm cafe + shop on the A12 at Marlesford. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Queues have been forming all morning along the stretch of the road at Marlesford after a three-way traffic light control system was set up to manage the traffic opposite the farm cafe + shop.

You may also want to watch:

The northbound carriageway has been closed and workers can be seen with chainsaws cutting the branches of the trees, which overhang into the road.

Cars are queuing on both sides of the road, although the heaviest delays are in the southbound direction.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the county's road network, has been contacted for comment.

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WATCH: Dashcam shows ‘terrifying’ near miss after high-speed overtake

The dashcam footage captured a near miss on the A1094 near Aldeburgh. Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

Package thrown into tree in alleyway found to contain 216 drug wraps

Clovis Cliford appeared before magistrates on Tuesday Picture: GREGG BROWN

IVF treatment to be reinstated – ending ‘postcode lottery’ and ‘years of heartache’

Claire and Si Owen had their son Arian after NHS funded treatment at Bourn Hall Clinic, Colchester in 2012. Picture: SI OWEN

Car crash driver who kicked police officer was five times alcohol limit

Michael Turner admitted drink-driving and assaulting a police officer at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Anti-racism rally in Ipswich in wake of racist stickers

One of the stickers, which was put up on a bus shelter in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown / Archant
Drive 24