Delays as section of A12 closed for tree branch cutting

Drivers along the key A12 route along the Suffolk coast are finding themselves stuck in traffic jams after workers shut off part of the road to chop back tree branches.

The delays are opposite the farm cafe + shop on the A12 at Marlesford. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY The delays are opposite the farm cafe + shop on the A12 at Marlesford. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Queues have been forming all morning along the stretch of the road at Marlesford after a three-way traffic light control system was set up to manage the traffic opposite the farm cafe + shop.

The northbound carriageway has been closed and workers can be seen with chainsaws cutting the branches of the trees, which overhang into the road.

Cars are queuing on both sides of the road, although the heaviest delays are in the southbound direction.

Suffolk Highways, which looks after and maintains the county's road network, has been contacted for comment.