One lane of A12 carriageway remains closed following collision

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One lane of the A12 remains closed following a collision near Colchester.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the road.

The AA reported both lanes closed for about 20 minutes following the crash – between junction 28 for Colchester North and 29 for Ardleigh.

One lane has since reopened.

The crash was reported to have involved one vehicle and taken place just before 7am.