One lane of A12 carriageway remains closed following collision

PUBLISHED: 07:23 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 04 November 2020

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One lane of the A12 remains closed following a collision near Colchester.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the road.

The AA reported both lanes closed for about 20 minutes following the crash between junction 28 for Colchester North and 29 for Ardleigh.

One lane has since reopened.

The crash was reported to have involved one vehicle and taken place just before 7am.

