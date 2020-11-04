One lane of A12 carriageway remains closed following collision
PUBLISHED: 07:23 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:45 04 November 2020
One lane of the A12 remains closed following a collision near Colchester.
The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the road.
The AA reported both lanes closed for about 20 minutes following the crash – between junction 28 for Colchester North and 29 for Ardleigh.
One lane has since reopened.
The crash was reported to have involved one vehicle and taken place just before 7am.
