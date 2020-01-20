Multi-vehicle collision CLOSES A12

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving up to five vehicles has closed the A12 northbound at Capel St Mary.

Police are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A12 just before the petrol garage at Capel St Mary, which is understood to have involved between three and five vehicles.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The crash is involving at least three and possibly five vehicles near the petrol garage.

"It is a minor collision and no one is believed to have sustained any injuries."

The collision has blocked the northbound carriageway, but police are hoping to have one lane open very shortly.

Recovery is being arranged and traffic is expected to be slow for a while.

Traffic is reportedly back to Langham and travel time to Ipswich is around 40 minutes.

A diversion is in place via Great Wenham.