Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

PUBLISHED: 08:15 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 17 April 2019

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Delays are expected on the A12 towards Ipswich this morning after a van broke down.

Drivers heading from Colchester towards Ipswich should expect delays this morning after the vehicle broke down and is now blocking the inside lane of the A12 northbound.

The vehicle is currently blocking the road just prior to junction 28, at Colchester Football Stadium, with queues of traffic building up as far back as junction 26 in Stanway.

According to the AA, there is queuing traffic for four miles because of the stalled van and travel time is expected to be 25 minutes in the area.

