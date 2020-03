Travel: A12 northbound is closed from Chelmsford to Marks Tey

A stock image of the A12 at Marks Tey Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The A12 northbound in Essex is shut this morning as roadworks have overrun.

It is closed between the Chelmsford and Marks Tey junctions.

The official diversion is to follow A130/A131/A120.

Highways England said: “Please use alternative routes when possible. We apologise for the inconvenience.”