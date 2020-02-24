A12 reopened near Copdock Interchange after serious collision

The A12 has been reopened near the Copdock Interchange after a serious collision yesterday evening closed the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A12 Ipswich-bound just before 9.30pm on Sunday February 23.

The road was closed northbound between J32B and J33 and a number of cars were believed to be stuck within the closed area.

Suffolk police confirmed that two cars were involved in the collision and a person travelling in one of the vehicles was air lifted to hospital.

Both carriageways of the road had to be closed temporarily to allow an air ambulance to land in the southbound lane.

A spokesman for the police has now confirmed that none of the injuries are thought to be life threatening or life changing.

The northbound carriageway remained closed until around 4am today whilst Suffolk Highways carried out repairs to the verge and the barrier of the road and both cars were recovered.