Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week - with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Drivers will face an added 30 minutes to their journeys as works to resurface and renew road markings on the A12 goes ahead.

The A12 will be closed from Friday, August 9 for four weeks between 9pm and 5am - with work carried out between junctions 29, the Ardleigh interchange, and junction 30, at Stratford St Mary.

The work will include resurfacing and the renewal of road markings and studs.

Highways England has announced that whilst the work happens a 20-mile diversion route will be in place - adding 30 minutes to journey times.

The diversion will take drivers via Brantham and up to the A14 at junction 55 at the Copdock interchange in Suffolk.

During the closures, all eastbound traffic will be diverted via junction 29 of the A12 onto the A120 and travel via the A1232, St Andrew's Avenue, A137, A14 and arrive at the A12/A14 junction 56, before travelling west to reach junction 55 at Copdock interchange.

The westbound traffic will use the same diversion route in reverse.