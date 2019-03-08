E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 shut northbound after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 11:40 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 18 October 2019

A section of the A12 in Yoxford is closed by Suffolk police as emergency services deal with an accident between a Peugeot 208 and a Citroen Berlingo Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A12 has been closed after a Peugeot 208 and a Citroen Berlingo van were involved in a crash.

The crash happened near the Kings Head pub in Yoxford around 10am Friday, October 18.

Both vehicles are currently blocking the road, prompting police to close the northbound A12 running through the village from Old High Road.

Three fire engines were called to the scene to assist helping casualties inside one of the vehicles, although on arrival they were in the care of the ambulance service.

Fire crews also used a hose reel as a precaution on one of the cars.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed injuries have been sustained in the crash but their extent is not currently known.

