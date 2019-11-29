A12 reopens after woman involved in crash suffers 'life-changing' injuries
PUBLISHED: 07:13 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 29 November 2019
The A12 near Martlesham has reopened in both directions after a woman suffered 'life-changing' injuries in a collision with a car on Thursday evening.
Suffolk Constabulary confirmed the woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the incident, which happened at around 6.15pm.
Both carriageways of the road, between the Seckford Hall roundabout and the Black Tiles roundabout, were closed while police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.
The A14 reopened in both directions late last night.
