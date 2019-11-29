E-edition Read the EADT online edition
A12 reopens after woman involved in crash suffers 'life-changing' injuries

PUBLISHED: 07:13 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 29 November 2019

The crash happened on the A12, heading to Ipswich, close to Colchester, at about 5pm Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 near Martlesham has reopened in both directions after a woman suffered 'life-changing' injuries in a collision with a car on Thursday evening.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed the woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the incident, which happened at around 6.15pm.

Both carriageways of the road, between the Seckford Hall roundabout and the Black Tiles roundabout, were closed while police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene.

The A14 reopened in both directions late last night.

