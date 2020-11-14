A12 carriageway closed all weekend as resurfacing continues

The A12 is closed between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon until Tuesday, November 17 at 6am Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

A stretch of the northbound A12 will remain closed all weekend as resurfacing works by Highways England continue.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Works to replace the existing concrete surface between Witham and Kelvedon – initially laid in the 1960s – began on the carriageway on Thursday evening.

As it stands, the northbound carriageway remains closed between junction 22 and junction 24 until 6am Tuesday, November 17.

MORE: Highways England A12 works extended

As part of the works, drains will also be cleared alongside the installation of new cats eyes and road markings.

Work to resurface the southbound carriageway is set to begin on Thursday, November 19.

For the current closure, motorists should exit the A12 at junction 19 onto the A130, before taking the A120 to rejoin the A12 at junction 25.

For the southbound closure later in the month, drivers are advised to follow this route in the opposite direction.