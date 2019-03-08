A12 due to clear soon following earlier crash
PUBLISHED: 10:56 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 08 September 2019
Emergency services have attended a three-vehicle crash on the A12 at Stratford St Andrew.
A police spokeswoman said they were called at 7.44am and two of the vehicles involved were a Volvo V70 and a Toyota Corolla.
She said minor injuries were suffered and believes the ambulance service attended.
There were traffic delays, but the road was due to be clear shortly.
