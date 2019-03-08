A12 due to clear soon following earlier crash

There has been a crash on the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emergency services have attended a three-vehicle crash on the A12 at Stratford St Andrew.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 7.44am and two of the vehicles involved were a Volvo V70 and a Toyota Corolla.

She said minor injuries were suffered and believes the ambulance service attended.

There were traffic delays, but the road was due to be clear shortly.