Warning: Three weeks of diversions on A12 due to overnight roadworks

PUBLISHED: 11:30 29 July 2020

Three weeks of overnight roadworks will be carried out on the A12 near Colchester in August. Picture: ARCHANT

Three weeks of overnight roadworks will be carried out on the A12 near Colchester in August. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers heading from Colchester towards Ipswich will face diversions as works to resurface and renew road markings on the A12 goes ahead.

The essential resurfacing works are being carried out on both carriageways of the A12 between junction 27, the Spring Lane Interchange, and junction 29, the Crown Interchange, over a three week period in August.

Highways England will commence the work on Monday, August 10 to Thursday, August 27, working between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

These works will include resurfacing, the renewal of road markings and studs and an inspection of the A12 safety barrier.

The roadworks will be carried out in two phases, with diversions implemented from 8pm each day.

Phase one: A12 northbound junction 27 to 29, from Monday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 25

Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A12 via junction 27, A133 and A1232 to re-join the A12 at junction 29.

Phase two: A12 southbound junction 29 exit slip road, from Tuesday, August 25 to Thursday, August 27

Southbound traffic wishing to exit the A12 at junction 29 to use the A120 will be diverted via the A12 towards junction 28 to re-join the A12 northbound and onto the A120.

Highways England will also be inspecting the safety barrier at junction 29, which will require a lane closure on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 27.

A 50mph speed limit will be imposed for safety reasons while the lane closure is in place.

Topic Tags:

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Pub pleads with people to ‘stay away’ if they are unwell after customer tests positive for Covid

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Our staff are paramount’ – Pub to close for two weeks after positive Covid result

The Shoulder of Mutton pub in Assington is warning its customers to be 'mindful' after a punter tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Max is top dog thanks to new harness bought by villagers

Max the cocker spaniel in his wheeled harness bought for him by villagers in Stanton. Picture: DEE BURDETT

‘Hopefully we’ll have a few pre-season games soon’ – Sears on return to training

Freddie Sears, pictured back in pre-season training with Ipswich Town. Photo: ITFC

Danger of chanting and singing at football games could mean reduced crowds all season

Professor James Calder says that the risks posed by chanting and singing at football games could make it 'very difficult' for fans to return Picture: STEVE WALLER

Isolated consulting room for surgery patients given go-ahead

Little St John's Street Surgery in Woodbridge. Picture: ARCHANT