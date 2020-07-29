Warning: Three weeks of diversions on A12 due to overnight roadworks

Three weeks of overnight roadworks will be carried out on the A12 near Colchester in August. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers heading from Colchester towards Ipswich will face diversions as works to resurface and renew road markings on the A12 goes ahead.

The essential resurfacing works are being carried out on both carriageways of the A12 between junction 27, the Spring Lane Interchange, and junction 29, the Crown Interchange, over a three week period in August.

Highways England will commence the work on Monday, August 10 to Thursday, August 27, working between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

These works will include resurfacing, the renewal of road markings and studs and an inspection of the A12 safety barrier.

The roadworks will be carried out in two phases, with diversions implemented from 8pm each day.

Phase one: A12 northbound junction 27 to 29, from Monday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 25

Northbound traffic will be diverted off the A12 via junction 27, A133 and A1232 to re-join the A12 at junction 29.

Phase two: A12 southbound junction 29 exit slip road, from Tuesday, August 25 to Thursday, August 27

Southbound traffic wishing to exit the A12 at junction 29 to use the A120 will be diverted via the A12 towards junction 28 to re-join the A12 northbound and onto the A120.

Highways England will also be inspecting the safety barrier at junction 29, which will require a lane closure on the southbound carriageway between junctions 29 and 27.

A 50mph speed limit will be imposed for safety reasons while the lane closure is in place.