Van involved in A12 Copdock crash fails to stop at scene

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle involved in a collision on the A12 at Copdock failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle involved in a collision on the A12 at Copdock failed to stop at the scene.

The crash took place on Thursday, October 3 at around 3.50pm heading southbound on the A12 at Copdock, just opposite the Best Western Hotel.

A white van with blue writing on the passenger side and rear had collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the van did not stop at the scene, while the driver of the Polo was left shaken but uninjured.

Suffolk Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any relevant dash-cam footage at the time of the incident.

Witnesses can report anything they have seen here.

Alternatively, you can call the Hadleigh Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 and quote the reference CAD 335 of 3 October 2019.