A12 closed following collision

A section of the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Essex Police has closed a section of the road due to reports of an incident.

Traffic is currently being diverted via Hatfield Peverel on the B1137, although the extent of the incident is currently unknown.

Highways England has confirmed that the road has been shut southbound by Essex Police and that delays of approximately 30 minutes are to be expected.

Essex Travel News tweeted: “A12 | Essex | Southbound | Road Closed | Incident

“The A12 in Essex is closed southbound between J20B (Hatfield Peverel) and J19 (Boreham) due to a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Essex Police are diverting traffic locally via the B1137.”