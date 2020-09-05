Delays on A12 following caravan and lorry crash

Motorists are experiencing slow moving traffic following a collision between a lorry and a caravan that closed one lane of a major dual carriageway.

All lanes have now been re-opened on the A12 northbound following the collision near Junction 28 at Colchester United Football Club.

However traffic is reported to be moving very slowly as flows get back to normal following the lane closure for recovery work.