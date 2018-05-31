Appeal for witnesses to A12 crash which left woman concussed and three children hurt

The crash happened on the A12 between Stanway and Lexden Picture: MATTHEW USHER © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2014

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed, or has dashcam footage of a collision which left a woman with concussion and three children with minor injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at about 6.10pm on Monday, March 9 after a silver Vauxhall Zafira collided with another vehicle before striking the central reservation.

You may also want to watch:

The collision happened between junction 26 of the A12 at Stanway and junction 27 at Lexden.

The driver, a 35-year-old from West Bergholt, suffered concussion, while three children in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stanway roads policing unit on 101 quoting crash reference 0938109.