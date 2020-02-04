Two miles of queues on A12 after crash

There are long delays on the northbound A12 after a crash near Holton St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

There is heavy traffic on the A12 northbound in Suffolk due to an accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists heading towards Ipswich are facing long delays following a collision near the junction for Holton St Mary (the B1068).

There are two miles of queues between the junctions for East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

The carriageway is partially blocked.

More follows