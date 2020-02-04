Two miles of queues on A12 after crash
PUBLISHED: 14:29 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 04 February 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
There is heavy traffic on the A12 northbound in Suffolk due to an accident.
Motorists heading towards Ipswich are facing long delays following a collision near the junction for Holton St Mary (the B1068).
There are two miles of queues between the junctions for East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary.
Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.
It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.
The carriageway is partially blocked.
More follows