Swan on A12 adds to traffic chaos after car crash

PUBLISHED: 18:07 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 17 October 2019

A swan has casued delays on the A12. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A swan stood on the A12 is causing traffic chaos, after an earlier car crash caused long delays heading out of Ipswich.

The crash was first reported at 4.20pm today on the southbound carriageway of the A12, between junction 30 at Langham and junction 29 for the Crown Interchange.

Cars are now queuing back past junction 31 at East Bergholt while the incident is dealt with.

A swan has also landed on the southbound carriageway at junction 25 and is reluctant to leave, which is causing further problems.

Eyewitnesses say a police car is parked across one lane of the southbound carriageway, with an officer "guarding" the swan.

There are also delays heading northbound stretching back to junction 26 at Eight Ash Green.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

