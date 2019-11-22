Heavy traffic on A12 after multi-vehicle crash causes road closure
PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 22 November 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
Traffic is severe on the A12 southbound following a multi-vehicle crash which created more than six miles of tailbacks.
The crash happened shortly before 5pm between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.
The southbound carriageway was closed completely by police for more than an hour, with traffic grid-locked as far as Kelvedon as a result.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.
Highways England has warned drivers to expect an extra 45 to 60 minutes on top of their usual journey times.