Heavy traffic on A12 after multi-vehicle crash causes road closure

PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:30 22 November 2019

There is major traffic on the A12 following a multi-vehicle crash near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is severe on the A12 southbound following a multi-vehicle crash which created more than six miles of tailbacks.

The crash happened shortly before 5pm between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.

The southbound carriageway was closed completely by police for more than an hour, with traffic grid-locked as far as Kelvedon as a result.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Highways England has warned drivers to expect an extra 45 to 60 minutes on top of their usual journey times.

AVOID: Fire on Orwell Bridge - one lane still closed four hours after blaze

Shocking scenes as a car is engulfed in flames on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GEORGE BENTLEY

Maternity department told to ‘make improvements’

The maternity services at West Suffolk Hospital have been found to not meet national guidelines according to the CQC Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Firm ‘stronger’ after adopting four-day week, says boss

CMG Technologies boss Rachel Garrett, pictured with fellow director Phil Marsh, said a four-day week had transformed the lives of its employees Picture: CMG TECHNOLOGIES

Housing estate builder threatens to walk away over £807k contribution to community facilities

A development company could be given a £550k discount on paymetns to local services if plans are given the go ahead. Picture: GOOGLE MAP

Travel, parking and photos - see our live coverage of opening day of the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market 2019 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

