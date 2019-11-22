Heavy traffic on A12 after multi-vehicle crash causes road closure

There is major traffic on the A12 following a multi-vehicle crash near Boreham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Traffic is severe on the A12 southbound following a multi-vehicle crash which created more than six miles of tailbacks.

If travelling in #Essex this evening pls be aware there are LONG DELAYS on #A12 southbound due to this incident. There are approx. 6.5 miles of congestion which is expected to add 45 - 60mins onto normal journey times. Plan ahead if travelling btwn #Colchester and #Chelmsford. pic.twitter.com/olEiVVCJIS — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) November 22, 2019

The crash happened shortly before 5pm between junction 19 for Boreham and junction 20 for Hatfield Peverel.

The southbound carriageway was closed completely by police for more than an hour, with traffic grid-locked as far as Kelvedon as a result.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Highways England has warned drivers to expect an extra 45 to 60 minutes on top of their usual journey times.