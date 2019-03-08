A12 closed after crash involving motorbike

A stretch of the A12 has been closed to traffic following a collision involving a motorbike.

Highways England reported the closure, on the northbound carriageway of the road, between Stratford St Mary and East Bergholt, at 2.42pm.

The road was closed between the junction of the B1209 and the junction of the B1070.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which Highways England said involved a motorcycle.