Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

A12 closed after crash involving motorbike

PUBLISHED: 15:08 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 28 July 2019

A stretch of the A12 has been closed following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

A stretch of the A12 has been closed following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A stretch of the A12 has been closed to traffic following a collision involving a motorbike.

Highways England reported the closure, on the northbound carriageway of the road, between Stratford St Mary and East Bergholt, at 2.42pm.

The road was closed between the junction of the B1209 and the junction of the B1070.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which Highways England said involved a motorcycle.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Anger after window company shuts leaving customers with unfulfilled orders

Dave Chaplin bought thousands of pounds' worth of windows from Suffolk company My Ideal Choice. But the company went bust before completing the work Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 closed after crash involving motorbike

A stretch of the A12 has been closed following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Cow hit by train at Stowmarket - expect major delays this afternoon

Cows are causing train disruption for Greater Anglia users between Ipswich, London, Norwich, Peterborough and Cambridge Picture: MRDOOMITS/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO

Volunteers help search for Leiston man Brian Nunn - have you seen him?

Brian Nunn went missing from home on Friday, July 19 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Giant abnormal load travelling through Suffolk - Your photos and video

The abnormal load was causing delays on the roads in Suffolk today Picture: ABI SHAW

If you love the restaurant at Perrywood Tiptree check out their new Sudbury cafe

The newly expanded and renovated cafe at Perrywood, Sudbury is now open Picture: Perrywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists