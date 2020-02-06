A12 reopens after vehicle fire closes both carriageways

A car caught fire on the A12 northbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A vehicle fire closed the A12 heading northbound towards Ipswich this afternoon.

Essex Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle fire between Kelvedon and Marks Tey.

Initially both carriages were closed following the incident, but police have since reopened the road.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the A12 Northbound bound between Kevledon and Marks Tey at 1:19pm.

"On arrival, crews reported that a car was on fire in a layby and worked to extinguish it by 1:44pm."

In a tweet, Essex Roads Policing Unit said: "We have put in a closure on the #A12 between #Kelvedon junction 24 and #MarksTey junction 25 due to a car fire.

"Southbound #A12 reopened. However North is still closed. Heavy traffic in the area please avoid if possible."

Essex Police and the fire service have both been approached for further information regarding the incident.