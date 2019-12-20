E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crash involving Mercedes leaves A12 partially blocked

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 20 December 2019

The A12 near Wangford, which was partially blocked following the crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 near Wangford has been partially blocked after a crash between a Mercedes and a Ford car.

Suffolk Constabulary confirmed they were called to the accident on the southbound carriageway near Wangford shortly after 1pm on Friday.

Police and fire crews arrived to find one of the cars on its side, blocking the road.

It is not currently known which of the cars involved in the crash - a Mercedes E200 and a Ford KA - overturned.

Police said recovery vehicles were en route while traffic is building.

The injuries of the two drivers are believed to be "not life changing or life threatening" and "possibly minor".

Comments have been disabled on this article.

