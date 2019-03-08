Audi driver spotted speeding at 116mph on A12

An Audi driver in Suffolk was caught driving at 116mph on the A12 over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The car, a blue Audi A4, was clocked on the dual carriageway of the A12 near Wickham Market on Sunday, May 26.

It was spotted by Suffolk police and the driver was stopped before reportedly being presented with a ticket and a court appearance after the car also turned out to have no MOT.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: "116mph on A12 near Wickham Market and no MOT.

"Reported and straight to court for the driver."

Speeding is considered by police to be one of the "fatal four" things you can do as a driver to endanger your life.

The other three are using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.