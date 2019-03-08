Stretch of A12 closed due to 'unsafe road conditions' following thunderstorms

A stretch of the A12 - from Lower Hachestone to Ufford, has been closed due to unsafe road conditions Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A stretch of the A12 near Wickham Market has been closed to traffic due to unsafe road conditions following last night's thunderstorm.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road is closed from Ufford to Lower Hacheston, causing disruption in the area as traffic uses alternative routes through Wickham Market and Campsea Ashe.

The AA are reporting delays of up to 18 minutes as traffic hits the closed stretch southbound.

Suffolk Highways confirmed the closure on social media this morning.

A spokesman tweeted: "The A12 Ufford closure will remain in place due to unsafe road conditions, following the storm overnight.

"We apologise for any inconvenience however, we are working on weekend arrangements.

"We appreciate your cooperation and we will keep you updated."