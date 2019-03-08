Funding pledged to help improve A12

A hydraulic fluid spillage had closed the westbound carriageway on a section of the A120 Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Long promised upgrades to the A12 could become a reality after fresh funding was pledged by the Department for Transport.

The widening of the A12 in Essex between Chelmsford and Colchester was one of several projects announced by the chancellor Sajid Javid.

Mr Javid unveiled the Government's latest plans at the Conservative Party Conference.

"Our roads are the arteries of our country," said Mr Javid.

"We will soon launch the new roads investment strategy with £29 billion committed to strategic and local roads over the next five years," he said.

"And today we are getting the shovels out early on several important road projects."

David Burch , head of policy at Essex Chamber of Commerce, said that the new funding would be a "real benefit" for businesses in the county.

"It's a project in need of being brought to fruition," said Mr Burch.

"It was consulted on by Highways England over a year ago. The proposals seemed broadly acceptable but it was then deferred.

"It will be a real benefit. The A12 is a major route."

Mr Burch said that congestion and accidents on the road had taken their toll on businesses and that change was needed as soon as possible.

"It needs bringing up to the latest standards. We want money to be put in as a matter of urgency," said Mr Burch.

Mr Burch also called for further investment on the neighbouring A120 between Marks Tey and Braintree.

However, it was uncertain last night whether any money would be forthcoming for the A14.

On Monday evening South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge said that he was unaware of the details

"I am going to be looking into it," said Mr Cartlidge.

Over the border in Norfolk, development funding was announced for the long-anticipated bypass on the A140 at Long Stratton.