Complaints lead to A12 crossing time being extended

A pedestrian crossing over the A12 in Wrentham has had its crossing time extended after complaints from residents.

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey took action on the issue after it was raised at one of her surgeries.

Dr Coffey said: "As many local people are aware the A12 runs right through the heart of Wrentham village.

"Residents were concerned that pedestrians are being put in danger, with cars turning out of and pulling into the junctions without care for pedestrians crossing the road, regardless of the traffic lights.

"I took this matter up with the county council's deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, Mary Evans - and I'm pleased that having evaluated the crossing, they have extended it to make it much safer for pedestrians.

"There is still more to do to address the wider road safety concerns and I will continue to support the county councillor, Tony Goldson, in his efforts."