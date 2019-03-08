Police shut A120 following collision

The A120 is closed close to the A12 junction at Colchester following a car crash this evening.

The collision was reported by Essex Police and Highways England about 8.10pm after a crash on the westbound carriageway caused traffic to build close to the junction with the A12.

The road has since been closed in both directions, with police remaining at the scene.

It is expected to remain shut until at least 11pm while the site is cleared and police carry out their investigation.

Highways England warned drivers in a tweet: "The A120 is closed in both directions between the A12 junction at Marks Tey near Colchester and the B1024 near Coggeshall, while Essex Police deal with a collision."

Highways England directed drivers to diversions along the A130 towards Little Waltham and the A131 towards Braintree.

The closure comes just hours after the Orwell Bridge on the A14 was brought to a standstill following a rush-hour car crash that caused over four miles of tailbacks.