A120 CLOSED after lorry flips onto side following crash
PUBLISHED: 08:48 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:35 07 July 2020
ESSEX ROADS POLICING UNIT
The A120 is closed after a lorry has overturned on the westbound carriageway following a two vehicle collision near Coggeshall.
The overturned lorry has closed the road between Bradwell and Coggeshall, causing delays in both directions.
Essex Roads Policing Unit, tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a two vehicle RTC on the A120 at Coggeshall.
“There are minor injuries reported, however the recovery will take some time and the road will be closed whilst this takes place. Please avoid the area.”
According to the AA traffic map, the A120 is blocked and traffic is slow due to the rolled truck near the Coggeshall turn off.
Essex Police is advising people to avoid the area while recovery is arranged.
