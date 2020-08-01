A120 reopens after serious accident
PUBLISHED: 15:45 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 01 August 2020
The A120 has been reopened by police at Coggeshall following a serious accident.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened before 3pm.
An Essex Police spokesman said those involved have suffered serious injuries.
The spokesman also asked drivers to avoid the area.
The road has since reopened as of 4.45pm after the vehicles were recovered.
Witnesses to the crash, or those with information which could aid police in their inquiry, should contact the force on 101 quoting incident 844 of August 1.
