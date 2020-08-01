A120 reopens after serious accident

The A120 has been closed by Essex Police following a serious collision at Coggeshall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A120 has been reopened by police at Coggeshall following a serious accident.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened before 3pm.

An Essex Police spokesman said those involved have suffered serious injuries.

The spokesman also asked drivers to avoid the area.

The road has since reopened as of 4.45pm after the vehicles were recovered.

Witnesses to the crash, or those with information which could aid police in their inquiry, should contact the force on 101 quoting incident 844 of August 1.