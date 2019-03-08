E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Serious head on collision forces A120 closure

PUBLISHED: 20:37 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:37 20 September 2019

A stretch of the A120 towards Stansted Airport has been shut while Essex Police deal with a serious collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 on the route to Stansted Airport has been shut following a "serious" head on collision.

The accident happened earlier Friday evening, September 20 between Little Tey and Marks Tey in Essex.

It has seen the road closed in both directions between the two villages while Essex Police are on scene.

Highways England has said the incident is serious.

The extent of any injuries are not known at this time.

Diversion routes

Traffic heading east should take the A131 at Panners Interchange through Great Notley and continue to the roundabout with the A130, then take the first exit. Continue on the A130 through Chelmsford to the A12 at Boreham and follow signs north towards Colchester.

Westbound traffic should take the A12 south to Boreham at the Marks Tey Interchange then take the A130 through Chelmsford to the roundabout for the A131. From there, take the third exit and continue through Great Leighs before joining the A120 at Panners.

Local traffic is warned to expect disruption and face extra journey time.

Highways England has issued diversion information on its website.

