Man in 80s suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash

A man in his 80s was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A120 in Essex yesterday.

The crash happened between Braintree and Dunmow on Saturday afternoon.

A man in his 80s, who was driving a red Citroen Picasso, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services attended.

An Essex Police spokesman thanked drivers for their patience, especially given the hot weather conditions.

Anyone with information about the collision, or who may have seen a red Citroen Picasso driving in the area before 4pm on June 22, is asked to call 101 and quote the incident number 803 of 22/06.