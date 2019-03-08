Partly Cloudy

Essex business leaders and politicians look for support for A120 dualling

PUBLISHED: 15:35 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 16 July 2019

Have your say on speeding up the road to Stansted. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Have your say on speeding up the road to Stansted. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738 (permission to use on any A120 story)

Business leaders and politicians fighting for government funding to dual the A120 in Essex have launched a new website for companies to help boost their campaign.

They are hoping to get government funding to build a new dual carriageway from Kelvedon to Braintree - and from near Manningtree to Parkeston Quay.

The link from Kelvedon is important because it would create a dual carriageway from east Essex and Suffolk to Stansted Airport - easing pressure on an over-used single carriageway route.

The survey was developed by the Essex Chambers of Commerce, the county council and Witham MP, Priti Patel.

Businesses are also being asked to register to become A120 Campaign Champions to help showcase the scheme's benefits.

Supporters say the proposed dualling will add £2.2 billion in value to the economy, support the creation of up to 20,000 jobs, reduce traffic through local villages and reduce accidents.

Ms Patel said: "The A120 between Braintree and the junction with the A12 at Marks Tey is one of the most congested and dangerous roads in the country.

"The road is not fit for purpose and dualling the road will have significant benefits to our economy, environment and road safety."

Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, said: "In its current form, this stretch of road does not have the capacity to meet current or future vehicle demands.

"Our proposed dual carriageway will address this and unlock economic growth and other benefits equating to £4.5m for every £1m spent."

David Burch, Director of Policy at Essex Chambers of Commerce said: "Whether you are running a small or major company, access to a good road network is essential to the success of your business and the A120 is a vital part of Essex's network.

"The unfortunate fact, though, is that our members tell us that the road isn't fit for purpose and costs them both time and money through delays and closures."

Businesses wishing to register their support can visit the survey and fill in a form that will add their voice to the calls to the government to improve the road.

