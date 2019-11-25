E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

A120 CLOSED due to 'extremely bad' flood

PUBLISHED: 21:35 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 25 November 2019

A stretch of the A120 near Harwich is currently closed due to flooding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 near Harwich is currently closed due to flooding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A120 is currently closed in both directions near Harwich due to 'extremely bad' flooding.

The road, connecting Harwich to Colchester, is currently closed between the B1352 for Ramsey and the B1035 for Horsley Cross.

Workers are now on scene dealing with the flood, and Essex Police are also understood to have been in attendance.

One Facebook user described the flooding as "extremely bad".

Highways England is warning drivers to expect disruption and to account for extra journey time.

A diversion route is in place from the Horsley Cross Roundabout onto the B1305 through Horsleycross Street and then onto the B1352 through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness and Ramsey brefore re-joining the A120.

The cause of the flood has not yet been confirmed.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Carriageway reopens after stalled lorry caused A14 lane closure

A stalled vehicle on the A14 westbound is causing tailbacks Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Carriageway reopens after stalled lorry caused A14 lane closure

A stalled vehicle on the A14 westbound is causing tailbacks Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A120 CLOSED due to ‘extremely bad’ flood

A stretch of the A120 near Harwich is currently closed due to flooding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Best-selling country-pop duo The Shires returning to Ipswich Regent in 2020

The Shires who will be playing a concert at Ipswich Regent in May 2020 Photo: Pip for BMG UK

Shoppers flock to festive craft fair in Ipswich town centre, after tent moves location

Julian Pay of Candy Carnival Fudge at Ipswich Christmas Craft Fair

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stunning festival to light up the shores of Suffolk

Singers at the Illuminate Festival in Harwich 2018 Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists