A120 CLOSED due to 'extremely bad' flood

A stretch of the A120 near Harwich is currently closed due to flooding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A120 is currently closed in both directions near Harwich due to 'extremely bad' flooding.

The road, connecting Harwich to Colchester, is currently closed between the B1352 for Ramsey and the B1035 for Horsley Cross.

Workers are now on scene dealing with the flood, and Essex Police are also understood to have been in attendance.

One Facebook user described the flooding as "extremely bad".

Highways England is warning drivers to expect disruption and to account for extra journey time.

A diversion route is in place from the Horsley Cross Roundabout onto the B1305 through Horsleycross Street and then onto the B1352 through Mistley, Bradfield, Wrabness and Ramsey brefore re-joining the A120.

The cause of the flood has not yet been confirmed.