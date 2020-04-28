Lorry driver hospitalised after A120 collision
PUBLISHED: 11:27 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 28 April 2020
A 40-year-old lorry driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle came off the road, forcing the closure of the A120.
The Essex Roads Policing Unit, which covers the north of the county, is currently on the scene, as officers work with Highways England to recover the vehicle.
Police were called to the incident shortly before 4am today, after reports of a single car collision involving a lorry on the A120 eastbound, near the Horsley Cross roundabout.
The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital and treated for his injuries. They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
The eastbound carriageway was closed while the recovery took place and a diversion was put in place for traffic travelling between Harwich and Colchester.
The road has now been reopened.
