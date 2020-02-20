A120 closed as diesel spill causes 'number of cars' to spin off road

A stretch of the A120 is currently blocked between Wix and Horsley Cross due to a diesel spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A120 is currently closed westbound after a diesel spill caused vehicles to spin off the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London-bound stretch of the #A120 is currently closed between #Ramsey and #Wix due to an oil spillage.



It follows a collision earlier today.



Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vtn297YFRc — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) February 20, 2020

According to the police, the spill is a result of an accident in the road between Horlsey Cross and Wix earlier today.

Officers say the spill has caused a "number of vehicles" to spin off the road, but no drivers have suffered any injuries.

Essex Police and workers from Highways England are currently at the scene dealing with the spill.

A spokesman for the force said: "No one is hurt however we anticipate long delays whilst we work with Highways England to return the road back to a safe condition.

"Please avoid the area if you can."