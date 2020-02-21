Major road cleared after diesel spill causes cars to spin off

The A120 has been cleared in the early hours of Friday morning after a diesel spill the previous night resulted in several motorists losing control of their cars.

Essex Police closed a stretch of the road, in between Horsley Cross and Wix, on Thursday evening after an accident.

Officers said the spill caused a "number of vehicles" to spin off the road, but no drivers have suffered any injuries.

Essex Police, working together with Highways England, were able to reopen the road at 3.30am on Friday ahead of anticipated rush hour traffic heading into Colchester from Harwich.