E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major road cleared after diesel spill causes cars to spin off

PUBLISHED: 06:29 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 21 February 2020

The diesel spill on the A120 has been cleared Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The diesel spill on the A120 has been cleared Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The A120 has been cleared in the early hours of Friday morning after a diesel spill the previous night resulted in several motorists losing control of their cars.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police closed a stretch of the road, in between Horsley Cross and Wix, on Thursday evening after an accident.

Officers said the spill caused a "number of vehicles" to spin off the road, but no drivers have suffered any injuries.

Essex Police, working together with Highways England, were able to reopen the road at 3.30am on Friday ahead of anticipated rush hour traffic heading into Colchester from Harwich.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Major road cleared after diesel spill causes cars to spin off

The diesel spill on the A120 has been cleared Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rise of ‘real bread’ provides crumb of hope for traditional bakeries

Steve Magnall and Rebecca Bishop, owners of the Two Magpies bakery chain Picture: TWO MAGPIES

Limited units left at Melton business park

The third phase of construction is underway at Riduna Park, Melford. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

Town’s dirty dozen, sticking or twisting and a forgotten man - talking points as Ipswich host Oxford

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Karl Robinson's Oxford United this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Is Sports Direct looking to move into the former BHS store?

Is Mike Ashley considering a bid for the former BHS in Ipswich Butter Market? Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24