Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Witham drug dealer found with £720,000 of cocaine jailed for nine years

PUBLISHED: 16:34 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 26 April 2019

Witham man Jake Layzell has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found with an estimated £720,000 of cocaine in a van on the A130 in Essex. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Witham man Jake Layzell has been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found with an estimated £720,000 of cocaine in a van on the A130 in Essex. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A drug dealer from Witham stopped on the A130 with more than £700,000 of class A drugs has been jailed for nine years.

Jake Layzell, 25 of Newland Street in Witham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, April 26.

He had been stopped by officers a month previously on Monday, March 4 when travelling on the A130 in his van near South Woodham Ferrers.

Police officers, aided by a specialist detection dog trained to detect cash, firearms and drugs discovered £2,000 cash in Mr Layzell's jacket pocket while indicating the presence of drugs in a professionally fitted metal store inside the van.

The van was taken to Harwich International Port to be scanned using UK Border Force's specialist X-ray scanner, where images revealed an area concealed behind the metal store, held in place by two large electromagnets.

Upon further inspection, police found six kilograms of cocaine, 35 grams of cannabis bud, as well as seven counterfeit £20 notes.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the illegal goods, police found a further five mobile phones, two of which were heavily encrypted, as well as a document confirming him as the van's registered owner.

Following the search, Layzell and a 24-year-old male passenger were arrested and subsequently charged.

Police have confirmed the passenger remains under investigation.

Sentencing Layzell, the judge said he had used very sophisticated means to hide what he described as “importation-level” purity cocaine, adding he was “clearly” linked to organised crime.

In addition to the nine years imprisonment, a further month was added for the possession of cannabis, which will run concurrently alongside the sentence for cocaine.

Detective Inspector Colin Norton, of Essex Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “Our officers are constantly working to target organised crime groups and those individuals involved.

“Layzell was clearly experienced when it came to concealing his criminal activity, but through the hard work and skill of both our officers and police dogs, we were able to uncover his criminality and prevent a substantial amount of cocaine from being sold on.”

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 crash driver blames alcohol and medication cocktail for ‘black out’

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket Picture: ARCHANT

Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds safe from closure threat

Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre

Valuables stolen in series of Forest Heath car break-ins

A Kia in Larch Way, Red Lodge was among one of the cars broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Kings of Anglia podcast - Ipswich’s two Easter losses, a pair of daunting trips and waiting for the season to end

The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

WATCH: Video shows the moment a drink-driver crashed head-on into another car

An image from the scene of the crash in Ufford Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists