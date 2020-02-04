E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews remove van from ditch after crash on busy road

PUBLISHED: 09:39 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:53 04 February 2020

A van is stuck in a ditch on the A1307. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A van has become stuck in a ditch on a busy road following a three vehicle crash.

Three fire crews were called to help remove the van from a ditch on the A1307 in Horseheath on the Suffolk/Cambridgeshire border.

Two crews attended from Haverhill and one from Cambridgeshire.

The ambulance service has been called to the scene however it is not known if there are any injuries.

The busy A-road, which connects Cambridge to Haverhill, is blocked in both directions and motorists have reported long delays in the area.

It has also been reported that a bus has become stuck on an alternative route which is adding to the congestion.

