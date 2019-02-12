Campaign to upgrade A1307 gets boost after road is included in potential investment report

Campaigners calling for improvements to a key route between Haverhill and Cambridge say the inclusion of the road in a government report for potential investment is “great news”.

The campaign to dual the A1307 between Haverhill and the junction with the A11 just outside Cambridge has brought together a range of partner organisations across Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The A1307 Strategy Board is chaired by the MP for West Suffolk and health secretary Matt Hancock, and is managed by the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

The road currently suffers from delays and numerous accident blackspots and after a number of years of evidence gathering and lobbying, the Department for Transport (DfT) has included the A1307 in its Major Roads Network (MRN) list.

The MRN is made up of a middle tier of the country’s busiest and most economically important local authority A-roads, sitting between the national strategic road network and the rest of the local road network.

The Government has announced that around £3.5billion will be spent on local roads between 2020 and 2025, with individual projects likely to receive between £20million and £50m each.

John Mayhew, chair of Suffolk Chamber in Haverhill and District, said: “It’s great news that the A1307 is on the MRN list and has made the grade in the government’s road investment plans. This key route for people and businesses is clearly not fit for present, leave alone future, purposes.

“However, being included in the DfT’s report is no guarantee that the A1307 will automatically attract the funding it needs to be upgraded.

“Our campaign must continue to build support from communities from across the three counties, including Essex, which it impacts upon.”

Mr Hancock said: “This is excellent news that the A1307 is being included in the Major Roads Network.

“The upgrade in the status of the road is really important to our long term campaign to get the road improved. I’m so pleased with all the work being done by the A1307 Strategy Board and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce to get us to this point.

“We need to keep up our campaign now to get the funding needed for improvements to the road to make it safer and with fewer traffic jams.”