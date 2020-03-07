E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after three vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 15:01 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 07 March 2020

A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A131 near Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 62-year-old man has been arrested after a three-vehicle crash that saw a motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries,

The crash happened on the A131 at High Garrett, near Braintree, shortly after 10.20am on Saturday, March 7.

It involved two motorcycles and a car.

Both of the motorcyclists have received serious injuries as a result of the collision, with one being flown to hospital with injuries Essex Police say are life-threatening.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Any witnesses to the crash, or those who have any CCTV or dash cam footage are asked to call Essex Police on 101, quoting incident 415 of March 7.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

