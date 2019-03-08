E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Air ambulance takes biker to hospital

PUBLISHED: 16:12 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 28 October 2019

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A131 Picture: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision on the A131 Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car near Sudbury.

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance took the injured motorcyclist to hospital Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOThe Essex & Herts Air Ambulance took the injured motorcyclist to hospital Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Emergency services were called to the collision involving a VW Passat just after 10.30am on the A131 at Bulmer Tye on Monday.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, including the Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance.

The East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police confirmed a man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with multiple injuries.

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Missing man found after police search

Police thanked the public for their help in locating Jonathon Swart after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday October 26. (stock photo)

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

On the frontline: A day in the life of a police response officer

PC Dan Low helped us capture a day in the life of a police response officer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Girls cruise through in FA Cup by crushing Canaries

Eloise King celebrates Town Women's derby day win against Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists