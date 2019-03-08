Air ambulance takes biker to hospital
PUBLISHED: 16:12 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 28 October 2019
A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a collision with a car near Sudbury.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance took the injured motorcyclist to hospital Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Emergency services were called to the collision involving a VW Passat just after 10.30am on the A131 at Bulmer Tye on Monday.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, including the Essex and Hertfordshire Air Ambulance.
The East of England Ambulance Service and Essex Police confirmed a man in his 50s was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with multiple injuries.
