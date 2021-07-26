News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Truck in ditch as road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:14 PM July 26, 2021   
The A133 is closed in both directions following a two vehicle collision 

The A133 in Colchester has been closed in both directions following a crash between a car and a truck. 

Long queues are being reported on the Colchester Road with delays back to the A120 and Northbound on Church Road. 

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of a collision on the A133 near Great Bentley shortly after 3.15pm on Monday, July 26.

"A car and a truck were in collision and the truck came to stop in a ditch.

"The road has been closed while the vehicles are recovered."

It is not yet clear when the road will reopen. 

If you have any information you can submit a report online or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm and please quote incident 727 of 26 July.


