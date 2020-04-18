Emergency crews at scene of single vehicle crash

Police are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in the village of Newton, near Sudbury.

Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a single car at the junction of the A134 and the A1071.

They were sent to the scene at 7.54am and remain at the scene dealing with the incident.

It is not clear yet if anyone has been injured, or how seriously.

A police spokesman said the road is not currently closed but the incident may cause delays for motorists in the area.

Stay with us for updates on this developing news story as we receive more information from the emergency services.

Witnesses to the incident and anyone with information can call Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 49 of today, April 18.